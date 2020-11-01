Heroes Month underway at Seneca Park Zoo
Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post
November is Community Heroes Month at Seneca Park Zoo and local heroes are receiving free admission for themselves and 50% off for up to four guests each week.
This offer is available to health care workers until Nov. 7, veterans and active military on Nov. 8-14, first responders on Nov. 15-21, and teachers on Nov. 22-30.
“Without these people tirelessly doing their jobs, we would not be the community we are,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “This year has been a particularly trying one and this is just a small way to say thank you to these dedicated professionals.”
Advance tickets and professional ID are required. The zoo is open daily — except Thanksgiving Day — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit senecaparkzoo.org for information.