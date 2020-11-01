Heroes Month underway at Seneca Park Zoo

November is Community Heroes Month at Seneca Park Zoo and local heroes are receiving free admission for themselves and 50% off for up to four guests each week.

This offer is available to health care workers until Nov. 7, veterans and active military on Nov. 8-14, first responders on Nov. 15-21, and teachers on Nov. 22-30.

“Without these people tirelessly doing their jobs, we would not be the community we are,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “This year has been a particularly trying one and this is just a small way to say thank you to these dedicated professionals.”

Advance tickets and professional ID are required. The zoo is open daily — except Thanksgiving Day — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit senecaparkzoo.org for information.