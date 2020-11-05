Library Notes

Monroe County Post

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Patchwork Card-making Made Easy: 6 p.m. Nov. 19 via Zoom. Pick up a materials packet at the library before class. Registration required.

Create a Gingerbread Cottage: 6 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 7-8. Learn how to create a homemade gingerbread cottage, from mixing the dough to decorating your masterpiece. Registration required.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages. Book: "The Invisible Web" by Patrice Karst.

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga with Alison Gilbert: 11 a.m. on Thursdays.

Story Time with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook Live.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.