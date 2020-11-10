ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

NOV. 12

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 12-13

Gateways Music Festival: Nov. 12-13. The virtual event features chamber music performances, solo recitals, panel discussions, lectures and a film screening to connect and support professional classical musicians of African descent. Tickets range from free to $10. Visit gatewaysmusicfestival.org for information.

NOV. 12-29

“Driven to Abstraction”: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 29, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Gallery partner Betsy Phillips celebrates her fascination with abstracts. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

NOV. 12-30

“Sun and Planets”: Nov. 1-30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. View graphic work by American sculptor, painter and printmaker Alexander Calder. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

NOV. 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13, Kodak Park-28, 200 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Strong West, 156 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, Paul Davis Restoration of Greater Rochester, 1075 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Clarkson Lodge, 3645 Lake Road, Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 14

Flu Shot Clinic: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Genesee Valley Park, 131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Offered by MVP Health Care. No insurance required. Patients will register upon arrival. Free. Visit bit.ly/36DQP2l for information.

Food drive: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 131 W. Main St., Webster. Drop off food, hats, mittens and scarves for the church’s Weekend Food Backpack program and the Little Free Pantry. Visit immanuelwebster.org for information.

NOV. 15

Faculty Artist Series: 3 p.m. Nov. 15. Eastman School of Music faculty members Yoojin Jang, Guy Johnston, Alexander Kobrin and Masumi Per Rostad will perform works by Mozart and Schumann. Concert stream starts 15 minutes before the event. Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/live for information.

NOV. 15-22

Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 22, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winston Road, Rochester. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

NOV. 16

Fairport Industrial Development Agency: 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, Village Hall, 31 S. Main St., Fairport. Followed by Fairport Urban Renewal Agency and Fairport Local Development Corporation meetings.

Gates Historical Society: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Don Newcome will present “Tools of the Past: Beams to Basic.” Masks and social distancing required. Free.

NOV. 17

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences: 10 a.m. Nov. 17 via Zoom. A roundtable discussion facilitated by Joe Kozelsky for prospective, new or experienced hearing aid users to share their experiences, questions and journeys. Closed captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17, Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1400 Westfall Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Board of Education: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way, Fairport.

NOV. 18

Perinton Planning Board: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 via StarLeaf.

NOV. 19

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Virtual ALD Demo Center”: 10 a.m. Nov. 19 via Zoom. Presented by the technology team from the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Closed captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 20

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, Spencerport Fire District, 175 Lyell Ave., Spencerport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Community Christian Church, 2647 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 21

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21, St. Paul Boulevard Fire Department, 433 Cooper Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.