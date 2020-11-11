Library Notes

Monroe County Post

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 via Zoom. This month, the group will discuss “The Atlas of Reds and Blues” by Devi S. Laskar. Registration required.

Genealogy Group: 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. Ryan Hughes will cover basic digitization concepts that can be applied to analog media. Topics include choosing a digital format, describing your collection, storage and long-term access. Registration required.

Ask a Financial Adviser: noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Jeffrey Douglass will schedule appointments to answer questions ranging from general investing to specifics about managing retirement plans. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: Nov. 15 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc, a nonprofit group that promotes early childhood learning.

Story and Crafty Fun Day: Nov. 18. For grades K-4. This virtual program offers a story and demonstration of a theme-related craft. Registration required.

Afterschool Snack Time (Grades K-2): 4 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. Registration required.

Vote for Women!: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Daphne Bruce from Roberts Wesleyan College facilitates this virtual series that focuses on the women’s suffrage movement. Series continues Dec. 16. Registration required.

Science Saturday: Nov. 21. For grades K-5. Registration required.

Ongoing

Become a New York State Junior Naturalist: Booklets from the Department of Environmental Conservation are available for pickup. Explore your neighborhood and area parks, complete the activity journal and bring it to the library to earn a Junior Naturalist patch, while supplies last.

Smart Beginnings Storytime: Enjoy at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes. Classes run through Dec. 4. Registration required.

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.