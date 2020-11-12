Monroe County Post

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

NOV. 13-DEC. 31

Hodinöhsö:ni’ Art Show: through Dec. 31. The virtual exhibit highlights works by 43 artists representing the six Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Nations. All works available for purchase. Free. Visit ganondagan.org for information.

NOV. 14

Coat Giveaway: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Community Clothes Closet, 106 E. Main St., Victor. Donations of coats, snow pants and boots in good condition are accepted 24/7 at the white drop-off shed.

NOV. 16

Gateway Community Power info session: 6 p.m. Nov. 16, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. Learn about a community choice aggregation program to pool local electricity demand. Registration required for in-person attendance. Meeting available online. For information: villageclerk@villageofvictor.org or 585-924-3311.

NOV. 18

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18, St. Dominic’s Parish Center, 97 W. Main St., Shortsville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Virtual Travel Night: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18. Hosted by Jackie Mertens — Dream Vacations with Meg Allen, of CIE Tours. Program: “A Visit to Ireland.” Visit jmgetaways.com for information.