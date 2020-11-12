Library Notes

Monroe County Post

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Mitten Drive: through Dec. 11. Bring new mittens, gloves, hats and scarves for children ages 6 weeks through 12 years at the Lewis Street YMCA Child Care Center. These can be handmade or store-bought.

Storytime with a Special Guest: 10 a.m. Nov. 12, 19. For all ages.

Chili Chapters for Teens: 3 p.m. Nov. 12, 19. For ages 13-18. Miss Valerie will read the first chapter of a book that is available on our Libby/Overdrive.

Live Virtual Storytime: 10 a.m. Nov. 16 via Zoom. For all ages. Join us for a live storytime with books, songs and fun. Registration required.

Project Drawdown: 7 p.m. Nov. 16 via Zoom. Daryl Odhner, a Master Gardener from Monroe County Cooperative Extension, will discuss the comprehensive plan to reverse global warming with proven solutions that are already being scaled up around the world. Registration required.

Live Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Nov. 17 via Facebook. For ages 24 months and younger. Join us for a live storytime with books, songs and fun.

Chili Chapters for Tweens: 3 p.m. Nov. 17. For ages 8-12. Miss Valerie will read the first chapter of a book that is available on our Libby/Overdrive.

Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. Nov. 17. This meeting will take place in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

Adult Craft Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 via Zoom. Join us for a tutorial on making paper snowflakes and stars. After registering, stop by the library to pick up the paper needed to make your craft. You will need scissors and tape.

Kids Craft — Gift Coupon Book: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. For ages 8-12. After registering, materials for the craft can be picked up at the library.

Herb Gardening: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. Participants will learn the benefits of herb growing from their beauty and use in cooking to medicinal uses and healing properties. Registration required.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Library closed: Nov. 12. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Nov. 13.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Open to the public.

SAT Practice Test on Zoom: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Take a full exam under the guidance of an expert proctor. Registration required.

NASA Solar System Ambassadors Presentation: 8 p.m. Nov. 22. Mark Guillette brings the excitement and mystery of the solar system via YouTube.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Sing along with Mary Jo and listen to stories.

Visit gateslibrary.org or facebook.com/gatespubliclibrary for information.