Rochester Area Events

NOV. 19

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Virtual ALD Demo Center”: 10 a.m. Nov. 19 via Zoom. Presented by the technology team from the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Closed captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 19-29

“Driven to Abstraction”: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 29, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Gallery partner Betsy Phillips celebrates her fascination with abstracts. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

NOV. 19-30

“Sun and Planets”: through Nov. 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. View graphic work by American sculptor, painter and printmaker Alexander Calder. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

NOV. 20

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, Spencerport Fire District, 175 Lyell Ave., Spencerport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Community Christian Church, 2647 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 21

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21, St. Paul Boulevard Fire Department, 433 Cooper Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Book signing: 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Alpha & Omega Parable Christian Store, 1540 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Local Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch will sign copies of his biography, “Blaze of Light” by Marcus Brotherton, which chronicles his experience in Vietnam.

Scott Cook and the Indoorables: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21. An online concert broadcast from Edmonton with Scott Cook, Pamela Mae and Elliot Thomas. Listen to sturdy, straight-talking songs with old-timey string band arrangements, equal parts introspection and insurrection. Visit goldenlink.org for information.

NOV. 22

Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winston Road, Rochester. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

NOV. 23

American Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Pittsford Library, 24 State St., Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Irondequoit Planning Board: 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Irondequoit Town Hall, 1280 Titus Ave., Rochester.

NOV. 24

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24, Brockport Fireman’s Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Browncroft Community Church, 2530 Browncroft Blvd., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Board of Education: 7 p.m. Nov. 24, Churchville-Chili Central School District, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville.

NOV. 25

American Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 25, Doubletree Hotel, 1111 Jefferson Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 27

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Laurelton Fire Department, 405 Empire Blvd., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department, 661 Kreag Road, Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28, Webster Schroeder High School, 875 Ridge Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.