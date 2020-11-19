BULLETIN BOARD: ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

NOV. 26

A Thanksgiving to Remember: 10 a.m. Nov. 26, Webster Christian Reformed Church, 1344 State Road, Webster. The Rev. Will Barham will lead a service of song, prayer and testimony of the love and blessings during this difficult year. Also streamed via Facebook. Reservations recommended. For information: facebook.com/WebsterCRC or 585-872-2352.

NOV. 26-29

“Driven to Abstraction”: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 26-28 and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 29, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Gallery partner Betsy Phillips celebrates her fascination with abstracts. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

NOV. 26-30

“Sun and Planets”: through Nov. 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. View graphic work by American sculptor, painter and printmaker Alexander Calder. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

NOV. 27

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Laurelton Fire Department, 405 Empire Blvd., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department, 661 Kreag Road, Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28, Webster Schroeder High School, 875 Ridge Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 29

“Autumn Colors”: 7 p.m. Nov. 29. This virtual concert by the Brockport Symphony Orchestra will feature baroque dances and British folk music with soloists Larry Fagen and Emmanuel Sikora. Links posted online and via Facebook one hour before the show. Free. Visit brockportsymphony.org or facebook.com/BrockportSymphony for information.

NOV. 30

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

DEC. 1

“NTID and the ‘New Normal’”: noon Dec. 1 via Zoom. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter with Gerard Buckley, president of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

DEC. 1-31

“The Nutcrackers”: Dec. 1-31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Canadian artist Sam Paonessa celebrates the holiday season with his traditional images of the nutcracker. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

DEC. 4-31

“A Golden Girls Christmas Carol”: Dec. 4-31, OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton. Celebrity ghosts lead Sophia through her past, present and future in an attempt to fill her with Christmas spirit and get her to the Miami Community Center's Christmas Pageant. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4-19, and Dec. 29-30; 2 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 6-20; and 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

DEC. 5

Snowmobile Safety Certification Course: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, Hamlin Beach State Park, 1 Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin. For ages 10-18. This certification is required for any youth wanting to operate a snowmobile alone on public land. Bring lunch. Call 585-658-4692 to register.

Cookie Walk: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5, United Methodist Church of Clyde, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Choose from a variety of cookies for $8 per pound. COVID safety guidelines in place. For information: 315-923-3491.

Drive-thru food drive: 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5, Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave., Pittsford. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Pittsford for the Pittsford Food Cupboard. Drop off canned and packaged foods. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.