Library Notes

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Tween Time: 4 p.m. Dec. 1. Pick up supplies for holiday gifts and crafts at the library before the event. Registration required.

Holiday Card-Making Made Easy: 6 p.m. Dec. 3 via Zoom. Pick up a materials packet at the library before the class. Registration required.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages. Book: "The Invisible Web" by Patrice Karst.

Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Program includes stories, songs and rhymes.

The First Chapter with Miss Krystina: 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Join Miss Krystina each week as she reads the beginning of a chapter book that we have at the library and learn about new books to add to your reading list.

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga with Alison Gilbert: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook.

Story Time with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook Live.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.