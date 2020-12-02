Library Notes

Monroe County Post

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Take It and Make It: Dec. 4. For grades 6-12. Pick up a craft kit with supplies and instructions for a surprise gift. Zoom Craft Room scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 11.

Storybook Trail: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5. For all ages. Put on your walking shoes, bundle up and enjoy a family walk as you read the pages of Jimmy Kimmel’s “The Serious Goose.” Trail starts at the front entrance of the library.

Science Saturday: Dec. 5. For grades K-5. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: Dec. 6 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc, a nonprofit group that promotes early childhood learning.

Life on Venus of All Places? (virtual): 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8. For adults. Steve Fentress, director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium, will review our growing understanding of Venus, the Carl Sagan connection, what might be next for Venus research and how to view Venus in the sky. Registration required.

Afterschool Snack Time (Grades 3-5): 4 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 via Zoom. Registration required.

Teen Creative Writing Club: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 9 via Zoom. For grades 7-10. Dani Galens provides prompts and writing games, as well as tips and tricks to improve stories. New members of all writing experience are welcome. Registration required.

Gingerbread Friends Story Time and Edible Craft (virtual): Dec. 11. For grades K-5. Join Miss Jennifer and Mrs. Carpenter for a story while decorating cookies. Supply kits available for pick-up on Dec. 10-12. Registration required.

Ongoing

Become a New York State Junior Naturalist: Booklets from the Department of Environmental Conservation are available for pickup. Explore your neighborhood and area parks, complete the activity journal and bring it to the library to earn a Junior Naturalist patch, while supplies last.

Smart Beginnings Storytime: Enjoy at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes. Classes run through Dec. 4. Registration required.

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.