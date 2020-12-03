Monroe County Post

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

DEC. 4-31

Hodinöhsö:ni’ Art Show: through Dec. 31. The virtual exhibit highlights works by 43 artists representing the six Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Nations. All works available for purchase. Free. Visit ganondagan.org for information.

DEC. 7

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

DEC. 12

Guided hike: 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12. The three-hour hike will run from Valentown Hall to the Woodcliff Hotel and back. Call 585-234-8226 or visit victorhikingtrails.org to register.