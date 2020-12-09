Library Notes

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 via Zoom. This month’s book is “Writers and Lovers” by Lily King. The e-book and audiobook are available for download from Hoopla. Registration required.

Budgeting Basics with Reliant Credit Union: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 via Zoom. Learn how to make the most of your money with smart spending. Registration required.

Draw a Cardinal: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. Learn how to draw a cardinal perched on a tree branch using lines, shapes and angles. Registration required.

Zumba Fitness: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 via Zoom. For ages 12 and older. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Gingerbread Friends Story Time and Edible Craft (virtual): Dec. 11. For grades K-5. Join Miss Jennifer and Mrs. Carpenter for a story while decorating cookies. Supply kits available for pick-up on Dec. 10-12. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: Dec. 13 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc, a nonprofit group that promotes early childhood learning.

Story and Crafty Fun Day: Dec. 16. For grades K-4. This virtual program offers a story and demonstration of a theme-related craft. Registration required.

Registration ends for Book Discussion Group (2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17): For adults. Members will discuss their favorite books of the year and recommend choice reads to each other. Virtual. Registration required by Dec. 16.

Afterschool Snack Time (Grades K-2): 4 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. Registration required.

Teen Creative Writing Club: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. For grades 7-10. Dani Galens provides prompts and writing games, as well as tips and tricks to improve stories. New members of all writing experience are welcome. Registration required.

Vote for Women!: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Daphne Bruce from Roberts Wesleyan College facilitates this virtual series that focuses on the women’s suffrage movement. Registration required.

Science Saturday: Dec. 19. For grades K-5. Registration required.

Ongoing

Registration required for Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.