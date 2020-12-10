SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pet photo contest underway at CountryMax stores

Messenger Post Media

Pet Photos with Santa is underway in each CountryMax store through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. This year, a backdrop scene with Santa is available for pet owners to use in-store due to the pandemic. 

For every entry in the photo contest, CountryMax will donate $1 to a fund that will be split among Heritage Christian Stables in Webster, Happy Tails Shelter in Hopewell (near Canandaigua), and HumaneCNY and Purpose Farm in Syracuse, up to $2,000. 

Visit countrymax.com/christmas-spirit-contest for details.