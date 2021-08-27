RPO awarded $100K from Mellon Foundation

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra recently received a $100,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support free arts programming for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

The project will encompass 10 ensemble visits to care facilities and 10 open rehearsals through December 2022. Ensemble visits of smaller groups will bring RPO musicians out of the concert hall and into senior homes, hospitals and specialized memory care facilities. Open rehearsals will allow individuals with neurodegenerative diseases to enjoy live orchestral music in Kodak Hall.

This grant helps the RPO build on previous efforts and create a regular, expanded slate of accessible programming. After the pilot program, the orchestra hopes to expand the initiative to include a broader range of conditions, including autism spectrum disorders, complex genetic diseases and PTSD.