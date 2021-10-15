‘Disney on Ice’ returning to Rochester

COURTESY OF FELD ENTERTAINMENT

“Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate” is coming to Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena on Dec. 16-19.

Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters, including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of “Frozen” also comes to life as Anna, Elsa and Olaf discover that true love is the greatest magic of all.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this production that features an international team of figure skaters. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Blue Cross Arena box office.