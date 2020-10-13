International exhibiting highlighting local artists

Five members of the Working With Wax Group were juried into the International Encaustic Artists’ current “Vignettes in Wax and Words” exhibition in digital magazine format.

Maureen Outlaw Church, Connie Ehindero, Phyllis Bryce Ely, Anne McCune and Jean K Stephens are among 40 artists from 10 countries participating in the virtual exhibit.

The 44 works featured combine a vignette in wax — such as a painting, sculpture, installation, etc. — with words that could be any evocative description that describes or enhances the art. Visit international-encaustic-artists.org to view the exhibition.

The Rochester-based artists also are participating in "Surfacing," the Working With Wax Group’s exhibit of new works in ax-based media at the Geisel Gallery through Oct. 30.