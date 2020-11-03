Photography exhibit celebrating all things abstract

Betsy Phillips is celebrating her fascination with abstracts in “Driven to Abstraction” at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 29.

Also featured are David Braitsch in the Neuberger Gallery; visiting artist Laura Knecht; guest photographers Dennis Adams, Lisa Cook, Stephanie Morrow and Kevin Tubiolo; and award-winning photographs by Amy Carpenter, Bonnie Gamache, Al Mosher and Loni Titus from Camera Rochester competitions.

Phillips is joined by fellow gallery partners Dick Bennett, Carl Crumley, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, John Solberg and Sheridan Vincent.

Admission is free and the gallery is handicapped-accessible. Free parking is available on the street or in the lot next door. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.