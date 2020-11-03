SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Photography exhibit celebrating all things abstract

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

Betsy Phillips is celebrating her fascination with abstracts in “Driven to Abstraction” at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 29. 

“Driven to Abstraction” features “Abstract Blue and Gold” and other works by photographer Betsy Phillips.

Also featured are David Braitsch in the Neuberger Gallery; visiting artist Laura Knecht; guest photographers Dennis Adams, Lisa Cook, Stephanie Morrow and Kevin Tubiolo; and award-winning photographs by Amy Carpenter, Bonnie Gamache, Al Mosher and Loni Titus from Camera Rochester competitions. 

Guest photographer Stephanie Morrow joins the exhibit at Image City Photography Gallery with “Escape.”

Phillips is joined by fellow gallery partners Dick Bennett, Carl Crumley, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, John Solberg and Sheridan Vincent.

Guest photographer Kevin Tubiolo captures the “Sunrise at High Falls.”

Admission is free and the gallery is handicapped-accessible. Free parking is available on the street or in the lot next door. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.