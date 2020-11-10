Irondequoit artist recognized in national contest

Nancy Jo Gambacurta, vice president of the Irondequoit Art Club, entered a competition to have her work appear in the 2021 Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff Reference Catalog.

This artist supply company is based in Boone, North Carolina. According to Cheap Joe’s, more submissions were received this year than in the last decade.

Gambacurta, of East Irondequoit, submitted three linoleum block reduction prints for consideration. The one that was selected, “Yoga Birdie”, is 4-by-4 inches in size. Reduction printing consists of carving and printing the same block for each color to produce the final image.

Gambacurta has worked in this medium for over two years. She said she was honored to have her work included among the 20 pieces selected.