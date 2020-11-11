Empty Bowls 2020 going virtual to address hunger

Catholic Family Center announced that Empty Bowls 2020 will happen, but at home.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, #EmptyBowlsAtHome2020 will take the form of a “house party,” either in a friend or family member’s home or online, in accordance with current safety guidelines.

“If you are already planning a small holiday gathering, please consider using the opportunity to have your own Empty Bowls night,” said Jessica Regan, director of fund development. “Invite up to 10 friends to join you, enjoy some holiday fellowship and make a donation in support of ending hunger for families in crisis in Rochester.”

Hosts who register their in-home or online gathering by Nov. 23 will be delivered a supply of bowls made by local artists to distribute to their guests.

Empty Bowls is a grassroots effort that raises awareness and money to address homelessness and hunger in towns and cities across the nation. Proceeds benefit people in crisis served by CFC throughout Monroe County.

In 2019, artists of all ages donated over 800 bowls. Bowl sales and donations from sponsors netted more than $29,000 to address the needs of people in crisis in Rochester.

The suggested donation is $50 per person, but a gift in any amount will go to those in need. Email events@cfcrochester.org or visit cfcrochester.org to register and/or make a donation.