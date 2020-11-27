Ganondagan hosting virtual arts market

Friends of Ganondagan is partnering with artist-entrepreneur Laticia McNaughton to offer a virtual Native American Winter Arts Market on Facebook through Dec. 6.

Available items include jewelry, pottery, beadwork, greeting cards, ribbon shirts and other clothing, cornhusk dolls, moccasins, paintings, drawings, herbs and botanicals, instruments and CDs.

“We decided to cap the market at 60 artists and within the first 48 hours of opening registration, we were full,” McNaughton said. “The pandemic has had a significant effect on our artists, especially those who rely on in-person festivals, powwows and socials. Supporting them in partnership with Ganondagan, while giving the public an opportunity to purchase unique, hand-crafted items for the holidays, is a win-win situation.”

Visit bit.ly/2HAVIyW for information.