‘Small Works’ coming to Pittsford Fine Art

“Small Works Show” is on display in the back room of Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., through the end of December.

Member artists are selling smaller items for the holidays, including jewelry, ornaments, notecards, books, calendars, tote bags, pen and ink sketches, and fine art prints. Gift certificates are available for any amount.

The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking lot. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.