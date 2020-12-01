C-C teacher named Art Educator of the Year

Churchville-Chili art teacher Anne Clancy was named the 2020 Art Educator of the Year for Region II by the New York State Art Teachers Association.

Clancy teaches students in grades K-4 at Churchville Elementary School and leads an advanced studio art class for eighth graders at the Middle School.

“Anne’s ability to both motivate her students and inspire her colleagues makes her an invaluable asset to our department and district,” said Jeffrey Smith, C-C director of fine arts. “The thought, care and detail that Anne puts into her teaching is evident in the incredible work her students generate, the strong relationships that she builds and the meaningful connections that she makes.

“During this unprecedented time, I have been inspired and motivated by Anne’s ability and willingness to go above and beyond, to try new things and to adapt and change with a positive attitude.”

According to CES music teacher Judy Dubin, “Anne is a passionate advocate for art education and is strong in her conviction that making art is fundamental to the development of all children. Her warmth and boundless energy create a caring, nurturing and exciting classroom environment where students love to be.

“Throughout the year, Anne opens her art room to our faculty after school to spend time together creating projects, encouraging her colleagues to nurture their inner artist. She works tirelessly to help make our school a joyful place to be, and to make each adult and child feel important and special.”

Clancy has taught art in the district since 2008. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art from Nazareth College, and previously taught in Rochester Catholic Diocese and Rochester City schools. Her personal artwork focuses on mixed media, fused glass and painting.

“It is the student artists that inspire me,” she said. “I love to watch the expressions on their faces when they discover something new, the way they think, plan and arrange their artwork and put it all together to make it their own, and especially the way they want to share about their experience and why what they made matters.

“I hope that I am encouraging my students to think like artists and develop their ideas to communicate with others in a visual way. I hope that they will want to learn about the world of art, and will develop a deep and meaningful understanding of our world and how art is the thread that connects us all together. I hope that they will grow to love art as I do.”

The NYSATA Regional Art Educator of the Year designation rewards commitment to excellence in art education and honors exemplary teaching, strong advocacy and dedication to advancing the arts to students, school, region and state.