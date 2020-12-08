RoCo Members Exhibition on display

Messenger Post Media

Monroe County Post

The 30th annual Members Exhibition at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Ave., is on display during normal gallery hours until Jan. 9.

This year’s exhibit is available online. New artwork highlights and images maps allow viewers to engage with this display online.

Purchasing artwork from the exhibition supports the artist and RoCo. Artists get 75% of the sale price; RoCo receives a 25% commission.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays-Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays. Call 585-461-2222, email info@rochestercontemporary.org or visit rochestercontemporary.org for information.