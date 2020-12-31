‘Magic of Light’ on display at Image City Gallery

“The Magic of Light 2021” at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is highlighting 79 photographers with over 120 framed images through Jan. 24.

Each photographer submitted digital images to the 14th annual juried show. Jurors reviewed these images and selected the best for the exhibit.

Walter Jakubowski and Tom Knauss each received $150 for the Jurors Award selected by gallery partners. Stephanie Warchol received a $150 gift certificate courtesy of Lumiere Photo and Frame.

Joining these artists in the show are Jason Abel, Ronald Andrews, Gaylon Arnold, Dick Beery, Peter Blackwood, Peter F. Colosi, Sarah Connaughton, Marie Costanza, Megan Crandlemire, Chris Cummings, Diane W. Dersch, Elena Dilai, Philip Dillon, John Ejaife, Bruce C. Elling, Bonnie Gamache, Joshua Geiger, Carlos Gonzalez, Adam Goodnough, Stephen Graham, David Griffin, Maggie Hamell, Thomas Harvey, Mike Haugh, Richard Healey, Christopher J. Hickey, Jon L. Hoeft, Scott Hooker, Jane Hopkins, Jeno Horvath, Michael Keaton, Boris Keller, Dan Klein, Laura Knecht, David Kotok, Tom Kredo, Joann K. Long, Barbara Lord, Peter Mahan, Claudia Manchester, Larry Mandelker, Kathy Martin, Colin McCready, Margy Meath, Henry Meltser, Stephanie Holler Morrow, Ernie Nalette, Debbie Nawoczenski, Tanya Nikolic, Dave Northrup, Joseph Occhipinti, Sandi Osterwise, Patricia Overmoyer, Myrna Paige, Gary Paige, Robert Pierce, Martha Price, Avi Pryntz-Nadworny, Nancy Rice, David Ridley, Roslyn Rose, Kate Rubin, Anne Ryan, Hank Shaw, Michael Shoemaker, Mollie Skolnik, Claire Talbot, d. dargan teska, Loni Titus, Michael Tomb, Steven Tryon, Michelle Turner, Fred Weingarten, Robert Welch, Andrew Wohl and Marcia Zach.

Guest photographer Scott Matyjaszek is featured in the Neuberger Gallery.

Image City Gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free and the gallery is handicapped-accessible. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.