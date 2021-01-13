Pittsford gallery expands with new artist-owners

Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., will start its second year with three more artists on its roster: Kathleen Bolin and Suzi Zefting-Kuhn, of Pittsford, and Valerie Larsen, of Webster.

The artist-run gallery now has 13 principal artists, all of whom show their work in group shows.

Bolin is a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City and Greater Rochester Plein Air Painters. She is a signature member of the Rochester Art Club, where she won multiple Best of Show awards.

Bolin’s portraits and landscapes in oil, which are impressionistic and expressive, have been showcased in solo shows and invitational group shows. She also participated in the Finger Lakes 65th Exhibition at Memorial Art Gallery.

Larsen is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and Watercolor USA Honor Society. She participated in national exhibitions and her work appears in six editions of “Splash” by North Light Books.

Her colorful and illustrative watercolors capture everyday experiences that tell a story about people. After studying under individual professional painters, she went on to teach watercolor. Her studio is in the Anderson Arts Building in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts.

Zefting-Kuhn recently completed eight years as president of the Rochester Art Club and is a founding member of the Pastel Society of Western New York. She specializes in realistic portraits of people and animals in both oil and pastel.

Zefting-Kuhn won numerous local jurors’ and merit awards, as well as Best of Show twice. She was juried into national pastel exhibitions, including the international Pastel Society of America exhibition at the National Arts Club in New York City. Her studio is in Rochester’s Hungerford Building.

Pittsford Fine Art is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking lot. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.