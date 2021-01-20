Image City Gallery displaying ‘Mindbending Digital Art’

The second show of the year at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is “Mindbending Digital Art” with Dennis Adams in collaboration with Lisa Cook.

Adams’ work merges photography and digital art to colorfully alter and/or add elements to a photograph, creating images about things he thinks about, feels, imagines or has experienced. Five of the pieces in the exhibit were created with Cook.

Other artists include Jim Patton and David Perlman in the Neuberger Gallery, visiting artist Clyde Comstock, guest photographers Tim Fuss and Dick Thomas, and Camera Rochester photographers Jason Abel, Elena Dilai, Joe Jech and David Kotok. Galley partners also will exhibit their work.

“Mindbending Digital Art” is on display from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Feb. 21. Image City Gallery is handicapped-accessible and admission is free.

Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.