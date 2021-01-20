Penfield Art Association to open winter show

The Penfield Art Association will open its annual Winter Show and Sale on Feb. 1 as a juried online exhibit.

Some of the artwork is for sale and will be judged. Drawings and paintings will include a wide variety of media, including alcohol ink and octopus ink, as well as colored pencil, oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor.

This year’s judge is artist Brian Keeler, of Ithaca. Keeler maintains a studio in his hometown of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, and teaches at Keystone College near Scranton. He presents workshops in the U.S. and Italy. Keeler paints landscapes, still-life compositions, figures and portraits in oil, pastel and watercolor.

The Winter Show and Sale show is one of three annual exhibits presented by the Penfield Art Association. Visit penfieldartassociation.com for information.