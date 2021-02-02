Brighton area students win teen art contest

Thirteen local students recently received special recognition for their artwork in Brighton Memorial Library’s 5x7xDesign Teen Art Contest.

The contest provides an opportunity for students in grades 6-12 who live in or attend school in Brighton to have their artwork on display at the library. BML celebrated its 19th year of the program and received 143 entries, despite the pandemic.

Our Lady of Mercy freshman Claire Wirt won first place in the Junior Division (grades 6-9), followed by classmate Keira Dall in second. Honorable mention went to Our Lady freshmen Madeline Barry, Tristyn Nguessamble, Katherine Pospichal and Kylie Rogers, as well as seventh grader Noah Guarnera from Twelve Corners Middle School.

Our Lady senior Mallory Sullivan won first place in the Senior Division (grades 10-12), followed by classmate Behare Beha in second. Honorable mention went to Our Lady sophomore Rabina Aqa Jan, seniors Arianna D’Arienzo and Lindy LeMay, and junior Shea Netti.

Entries were scored on a five-point scale in three categories: originality/creativity, composition and technique. Division winners each received a certificate and cash prize from the Friends of Brighton Memorial Library.

The contest is supported by art and photography teachers, librarians and other educators across the district. They often send an entire class’ work for submission. Media include collage, watercolor, plaster, clay, ink and colored pencil.