Pittsford Fine Art welcomes local watercolor artist

Watercolor artist Roland “Chip” Stevens, of Pultneyville, is the featured artist at Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., for February 2021.

Stevens won national, state and regional awards in juried exhibitions over the last 25 years. A plein air painter — painting from life, outdoors, instead of in a studio with reference photographs — Stevens’ work reflects his outdoor pursuits from downhill skiing to sailing and shipwreck exploration, as well as his day job as an architect.

“As an architect, having been trained to explore the multiple possibilities of every design, I have found it equally exciting and rewarding to apply that training toward watercolor painting,” Stevens said. “I search for natural subject matter that presents an interesting challenge, frequently changing the focal point of interest by how I apply color.”

Historic and contemporary sailboats and ships occupy a prominent part of Stevens’ portfolio. His lifetime experience on boats, coupled with an architect’s understanding of scale and physical structure, helps him piece together and paint historic shipwrecks on the floor of Lake Ontario. He also paints these ships in their glory — or facing the storm that did them in.

Stevens is a signature member of the American Society of Marine Artists, among other organizations.

Pittsford Fine Art is owned and run by 13 local painters from Rochester to Ithaca. The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays.

Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking lot. Visit pittsfordfineart.com or facebook.com/PittsfordFineArt for information.