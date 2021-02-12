Open Door Mission launches mural contest

The Open Door Mission is seeking creative artists of all ages and artistic abilities to design a mural for the Samaritan House Crisis Center, 210 Main St., Rochester.

Artwork must help beautify the neighborhood, and be a design that inspires beauty and hope. Art should be proportional to the dimensions of the space — 9-by-12 feet — and submitted in a 9-by-12 inch format.

Artists need to grant permission for Open Door Mission to use their art and showcase them on social media. The design should incorporate the small cross on the facade of the building. The mural cannot promote a business or organization.

“We are so excited to incorporate the public in this effort to beautify our shelter and our neighborhood,” said Anna Valeria-Iseman, executive director. “We are hopeful that the finished mural will provide peace and hope to all our guests and those who visit Samaritan House Crisis Center, as well as help beautify and enhance our neighborhood.”

Designs are being accepted until March 31. Staff will select the finalists on April 15, and post them on Facebook and Instagram for a public vote. Email kmunzinger@opendoormission.com for information.