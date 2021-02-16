Artists wanted for 2021 Clothesline Festival

Artists across the U.S. are invited to apply for spaces at the 2021 M&T Bank Clothesline Festival, a juried fine arts festival showcasing more than 400 artists.

This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 11-12 at the Memorial Art Gallery on University Avenue.

Applications need to be turned in by March 31. If spaces remain after the deadline, applications will be accepted but location requests cannot be guaranteed.

Visit bit.ly/3qxuqeg for an application. For information, call 585-276-8949 or email clothesline@mag.rochester.edu.