Plein air painters continue annual exhibit online

After 15 years of having a live juried exhibit and reception, members of the Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters found themselves in a quandary. The usual venue has been closed for nearly a year because of the pandemic.

President Barbara Jablonski polled members during the club’s annual meeting and paint-out last August about holding the show as a virtual exhibit. The response was positive, yet what remained to be seen was the actual commitment to submit digital images instead of framed paintings to have a competitive, quality show.

To be eligible, members must be signature or associate artists who attended at least three paint-outs in the last year. They had to be able to submit as many as six entries for upload to the jurying gallery. Twenty-nine members submitted 140 paintings. Of these, 106 were accepted and 20 were awarded.

The entire process was contactless, and juror Jill Stefani Wagner made her selections for accepted work and awards from her home in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The awards presentation was held over Zoom, with participants using a photo from the usual venue as a backdrop. The recording aired as a scheduled premiere on Facebook and YouTube. At the moment the Best of Show Award was given to “Shute Road Morning” by Geoffrey Wittig, the exhibit went live on the club website.

“It took some ingenuity and effort to represent the tradition online, but the benefits became obvious, especially considering the alternative,” said Steve BonDurant, charter signature member and marketing officer. “Paintings and painters needn't be in any specific physical location, which alleviated a lot of traditional concerns, such as weather, schedule, travel, etc.”

The exhibit will remain up indefinitely and most paintings are for sale. Visit gvpap.com for information.