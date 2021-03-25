‘Through the Student Lens’ returns to Image City Gallery

Artists from 13 schools have their work on display for “Through the Student Lens 2021” at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester.

The gallery annually sends invitations for this exhibit to all Monroe County schools. This year’s students come from Allendale Columbia, Aquinas Institute, East Rochester, Fairport, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Le Roy, Pittsford Mendon, Pittsford Sutherland, School of the Arts, Spencerport, Webster Thomas, West Irondequoit and Wheatland-Chili.

Gallery partners selected Pittsford Sutherland as Best in Show. Students’ work was printed by Michael Hager, of Museum Photographics.

Also exhibiting are gallery partners Dick Bennett, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, Betsy Phillips, John Solberg and Sheridan Vincent; visiting artist Clyde Comstock; Camera Rochester members Marie Costanza, Stan Hattman and Teresa Hastings; guest photographer Phyllis Hackleman; artists-in-residence Jim Patton and David Perlman; and Betsy Phillips in the Neuberger Gallery.

“Through the Student Lens 2021” can be viewed through April 18. The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.