Pittsford Fine Art displaying plein air landscapes

The featured artist for April at Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St. is oil painter Steve BonDurant, of Macedon.

His plein air landscapes are being displayed with the work of fellow members of the artist-run gallery at the center of the village of Pittsford.

The allure for outdoor painting started for BonDurant with a Monhegan Island workshop over 20 years ago. A new passion was born after a week of focused instruction and effort on the remote island in Maine.

BonDurant takes his easel nearly everywhere he goes and has painted throughout the Finger Lakes and western New York, Adirondacks, New England, Italy, France and Dominican Republic.

“My favorite place to paint is the next one,” he said.

BonDurant earned his associate degree in painting and Bachelor of Fine Arts in medical illustration from Rochester Institute of Technology. He won numerous awards for his commercial work in graphic design, branding and package design.

His love for the finesse of color, letterforms and composition contributes to his design sense when creating a painting. His professional career started at 10 years old with calligraphy, drawings and paintings, framed by those made by his woodworking father.

BonDurant is a signature member of the Rochester Art Club and a founding signature member of the Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters. In 2012, he was invited to join the All-Weather Gang, a group of year-round Saturday painters formed in the mid-1980s.

BonDurant competed in the Finger Lakes Plein Air and Adirondack Plein Air festivals, and other outdoor painting events. His work is available at Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery in Canandaigua, where he also teaches.

Pittsford Fine Art opened in January 2020. It is the cooperative effort of 13 painters from the Finger Lakes and western New York who collaborate to show their work six days a week.

The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery or nearby via public parking. Visit pittsfordfineart.com or facebook.com/PittsfordFineArt for information.