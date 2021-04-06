Local students’ artwork on display at Mendon Library

A collection of landscapes, illustrations and drawings by Honeoye Falls-Lima students on display at Mendon Public Library.

Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls, is highlighting artwork from students from Manor Intermediate School and Honeoye Falls-Lima Middle School through May 22. 

The collection, curated by art teachers Cindy Morsheimer and Cindy Zauski, showcases farm landscapes and rural communities painted by second graders, fourth graders’ illustrations inspired by M.C. Escher and Dr. Seuss, iridescent bubbles drawn by fifth graders and black-and-white ink drawings by middle schoolers. 

Manor Intermediate fifth graders are challenged to capture the iridescence of bubbles using bright colors and shadows.

Anyone interested in supporting the H-FL art program is encouraged to learn more about the HFL Art Boosters. The organization will hold its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 2 via Zoom. Email cindy.zauski@hflcsd.org for information.

Second graders at Manor Intermediate School paint farm landscapes while learning about rural communities.
