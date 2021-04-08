‘Photogravure’ on display at Flower City Arts

"Photogravure" at Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester, is an exhibit featuring artwork by the participants of Pat Bacon’s workshops. 

Photogravure is a photomechanical intaglio printmaking process. This process expands the creative options for the artist because of the possibilities within traditional intaglio printmaking.

Michele Vair’s “Along the Hedge” is featured in the “Photogravure” exhibition at Flower City Arts Center.

Joining Bacon for the exhibit are artists Bill Bates, Connie Ehindero, Robert Grove, Romy Hosford, Don Hyatt, Tanya Nikolic, Allan Phoenix, Marianne Pojman, Martha Schermerhorn, Megan Sullivan, d dargan teska, Michele Vair, Nancy Valle, Linda VanArtsdalen and Sarah Weeden.

Flower City Arts Center showcases “Red Queen” by Martha Schermerhorn.

"Photogravure" will run through May 1 during open business hours. The exhibition is located in the second floor gallery within the Photography Department.

Due to capacity restrictions, patrons need to sign up for a free 30-minute time slot before they arrive. Visit flowercityarts.org/events/photogravure-exhibition-2021 for information.

