Caledonia gallery highlighting local artists’ work

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER ART CLUB

The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St., Caledonia, is hosting the Rochester Art Club 2021 Signature Member Art Exhibition through May 1.

The annual exhibition is a juried show open to Rochester Art Club member artists who gained Signature status through a review of their work by a jury of their club’s most senior members, or by being juried into three all-member shows.

This year’s display highlights a wide variety of subject matter and styles by 32 artists. Out of 71 entries, 51 were accepted for the exhibit. Plein air painter Ken DeWaard, of Maine, served as juror.

Admission is free. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays and by appointment. Call 585-294-3009 or visit thevillagegallerycaledonia.com for information.

The show also can be viewed online at rochesterartclub.org.