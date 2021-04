COURTESY OF CHILI ART GROUP

The Chili Art Group will hold its 60th annual Spring Art Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2 at Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave.

The group is celebrating its 60-year anniversary this year. Admission is free, and masks and social distancing are required.