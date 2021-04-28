Local wax artists exhibiting ‘Many Voices — One Journey’

COURTESY OF WORKING WITH WAX

The Rochester-based Working with Wax artist group invites the public to “Many Voices — One Journey,” which is on display May 7-29 at The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St., Caledonia.

The exhibit features the work of nearly 30 artists working in wax-based media. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays-Sundays. Admission is free.

Working with Wax — founded and led by encaustic painter Kathryn Bevier in 2015 — is an alliance of western New York artists who work with media based in beeswax as their primary studio practice. Participants share ideas, best practices and seek guidance from one another.

Artists have not been able to gather in-person for more than a year because of the pandemic. The exhibit’s title is a nod to the artists’ response to the creative challenges of separation.

“Throughout this extended time of isolation, members continued to work in the safe haven of their own studios,” Bevier said. “This exhibit is evidence of each artist’s commitment to developing their skills and ideas in a time of solitude. At last, we are coming together to reconnect our artistic voices through our shared journey of expression in wax media. Many thanks to gallery owners Bill and Linda White for hosting this exhibition during these unsettling times.”

In this exhibit, artists present paintings and sculptural works created with hot and cold beeswax. Both forms appeal to artists because of their versatility and potential to develop rich layers, multimedia, collage and elegant — often mysterious — surfaces.

Hot wax is encaustic paint made of beeswax, pigment and resin hardened into a solid form. Artists melt the paint on a heated work surface, and paint with it in a molten state to develop layers and textures.

Cold wax is a colorless oil painting medium made of beeswax, solvent and resin with the consistency of vegetable shortening. Artists mix cold wax medium with oil paint to develop paintings with transparent layers, textures and inventive surfaces.

Art in the exhibit may be purchased through the gallery and must remain on display for the duration of the exhibit. Visitors are required to follow public health protocols of masking and physical distancing. Call 585-294-3009 or visit thevillagegallerycaledonia.com for information.