RoCo’s ‘6x6’ available for in-person viewing

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER CONTEMPORARY ART CENTER

After 2020’s virtual “6x6” event, Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Ave., announced that this year’s exhibit fundraiser will be installed at the gallery for public viewing and purchase.

The Artwork Sale Kickoff will be held online from 4 to 10 p.m. June 5. With the artworks all received and catalogued, executive director Bleu Cease said the quality really notched up this year.

“We learned last year that the virtual opening — paired with the comfort of virtual events in general — really bumped up global participation on opening night, making it even more competitive, democratic and fun,” he said.

Installation volunteers are installing artwork in shifts, with five people per day. Global online preview starts May 14 and the in-gallery preview runs May 31-June 4.

RoCo is auctioning off 10 special early buyer positions for June 3-4 at 32auctions.com/roco6x6x2021. Winning bidders will receive an access code allowing them to select their favorite artworks before anyone else. The auction is open through June 1.

Admission to the Artwork Sale Kickoff is $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers. RoCo members have an early purchasing opportunity on June 6. Global online purchasing starts at 10 a.m. June 8 and in-person gallery hours run June 9-July 18.

RoCo is working toward a multi-year effort to highlight artists from Puerto Rico. This year boasts special participation from Rem Project in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as the Rochester sister cities of Rennes, France, and Würzburg, Germany.

“We are happy to be part of ‘6x6’ this year,” said Anushcka Heid, of Würzburg International. “What a great concept that lays its focus so much on the art and not the artist first. Würzburg is delighted to connect with its sister city Rochester on yet another occasion, expanding the already existing collaboration with the contemporary arts sector. Amateur and professional artists from Würzburg appreciate the opportunity to showcase their work abroad, and to contribute to ‘6x6's’ unique and innovative character.”

All 6-by-6-inch artworks will be exhibited and sold for $20 each to benefit RoCo. Artists’ names will be revealed to the buyer upon purchase and all artworks remain on display through the end of the exhibition. Visit roco6x6.org for information.