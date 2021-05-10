Arena Art Group launches virtual gallery

COURTESY OF ARENA ART GROUP

The Arena Art Group is exhibiting its first virtual show, “Here & Now.”

Peter Sucy, with assistance by Dan Scally, designed the gallery using 3D modeling tools to create a photorealistic space that can be navigated from one 360-degree panorama to another. The gallery also supports virtual reality headsets. Visit bit.ly/3o93PUb to view the show.

The group has more than 50 active members. It was founded as the Arena Group in 1951 by a group of artists who gathered in the Arena Theater on Holzer Street. They would display the artwork outdoors on easels during intermissions.