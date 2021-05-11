Pittsford galleries team up for spring Art Walk

COURTESY OF STEVE BONDURANT

Three fine art galleries in the village of Pittsford are joining forces to host the Pittsford Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. May 20.

Jembetat Gallery, 12 Schoen Place, owned by Robert Ament, showcases jewelry from around the world, including sterling silver Balinese jewelry with semiprecious stones and 18-karat gold accents. The new amber jewelry collection was designed by young artists in Poland. The gallery also offers tribal art from west and central Africa.

Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., displays work by 13 local artists: Kathy Armstrong, Kathleen Bolin, Steve BonDurant, Chris Kolupski, Lawrence Keefe, Nancy Lane, Valerie Larsen, Chris Manaseri, Rebecca Maynard, Robin McCondichie, Bill Mowson, Chip Stevens and Suzi Zefting-Kuhn. All have different work on display each month. The gallery also showcases original paintings, sculpture and fine art prints by guest artists.

Sylvan Starlight Creations, 50 State St., features the work and craftsmanship of more than 100 local artists, everything from fine art and paintings to jewelry, metal art, glass and woodworking. Art supplies and kits are available for purchase.

Several artists will be painting outdoors along the Art Walk, weather-permitting. Visitors can stop by the galleries in any order, picking up a “passport” that will be stamped on each visit on the circuit. Those who visit all three qualify for one of three prizes donated by the galleries worth up to $100.