Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

COURTESY OF SCHWEINFURTH ART CENTER

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state.

This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the 40th anniversary since the Schweinfurth opened its doors in 1981.

“The Schweinfurth has a long history of celebrating the artistic talents of people who live in New York state,” said Donna Lamb, executive director. “This exhibit represents a wide variety of mediums, styles and talent from all over the state.”

Among the artists are Raechelle Hajduk, of Henrietta; Jason Smith and Jean K. Stephens, of Honeoye Falls; Patricia Bacon, of Lyons; Christina Bang and Laural Hartman, of Pittsford; Paul Brandwein, Jacq Germanow, Lee Hoag, Dale Klein and Tom Kredo, of Rochester; Timothy Massey, of Spencerport; Carlos Caballero-Perez, of West Henrietta; Sage Churchill-Foster, of Walworth; and Jim Quinn, of Williamson.

A total of 298 artists submitted work for the exhibit, which was judged by George Afedzi-Hughes, a painter and performance artist originally from Ghana; Hannah Frieser, a photographer and executive director for the Center for Photography at Woodstock; and Sharon Loudon, an artist, educator and artistic director of Chautauqua Visual Arts at Chautauqua Institution.

“Made in NY 2021” will run through Aug. 7. Schweinfurth is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays-Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older. Visit schweinfurthartcenter.org for information.