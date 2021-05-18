‘Bringing It All Together’ on display at Image City Gallery

COURTESY OF IMAGE CITY PHOTOGRAPHY GALLERY

Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is highlighting work by artists-in-residence Jim Patton, David Perlamn, Gary Thompson and Phyllis Thompson with “Bringing It All Together” through June 13.

Gallery partner Tom Kredo is in the Neuberger Gallery. The visiting artist is Marie Costanza.

Guest photographers include Jane Hopkins, Dave Northrup and Dick Thomas, with Camera Rochester photographers Bev Cronkite, Elena Dialai, Nikhil Nagane and Rick Warner. Galley partners Dick Bennett, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, Betsy Phillips, John Solberg and Sheridan Vincent also are exhibiting their work.

Image City Gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free and the venue is handicapped-accessible. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.