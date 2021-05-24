Video exhibits remain online for Imagine RIT

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

The 250-plus exhibits of projects, research and performing arts by more than 800 students, faculty and staff at Rochester Institute of Technology from this year’s Imagine RIT: Creativity and Innovation Festival will remain online for the foreseeable future and are free to access for anyone with an internet connection.

“This year’s festival was a success,” said Ann Miller, director of Imagine RIT and special events. “Our goal was to take Imagine RIT virtually and we did that with tremendous success. We learned that a virtual festival will never replace allowing guests to come on campus to see the exhibits firsthand, but we’re optimistic as we look forward to 2022.”

The exhibit videos are available on Imagine RIT’s YouTube channel and website, which lists them by more than 30 categories including art and design, artificial intelligence, astronomy, business, computing, cybersecurity, the deaf community, engineering, gaming, liberal arts, performing arts, photography, senior projects, STEM, student clubs and sustainability.

Most of the videos are just a few minutes long and all are captioned.

Thousands of visitors tuned in on May 1 to see the exhibits and many more viewed videos each day since their debuts. Most of those viewers came from the northeast U.S. and California. The videos also were popular in foreign countries, especially Croatia, United Arab Emirates, China and Kosovo, where RIT has international campuses.

“As I navigated the site, I found 263 virtual exhibits at my fingertips and I quickly became immersed in all the amazing content and projects,” RIT President David Munson said. “I was impressed and inspired by all the hard work put in by our enterprising students, faculty and staff.”

Munson said the festival continues to inspire “the next generation of problem-solvers by connecting young people to the wonders of science, technology, engineering, math, design, business, health sciences, the liberal arts and the arts.”

Next year’s Imagine RIT is scheduled for April 23. Visit rit.edu/imagine for information.