Frog sculpture finds new home at The Highlands

A piece of art standing at the village’s four corners has found a new home at The Highlands at Pittsford, a retirement community affiliated with the University of Rochester.

Highlands resident Linda Russell has always loved the outdoors and nature’s creatures, especially enjoying the frogs in her koi pond at her family home in Pittsford. She purchased the “Frog on a Bicycle” metal sculpture from local artist James “Jay” Seaman and donated it to the Highlands’ Beautification Fund.

Seaman met with the residents at an unveiling of his work to talk about his vision for the sculpture and how he brought it to life. His work is on display throughout New York state, as well as in Florida, Texas, India and Ireland.