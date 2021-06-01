Family Life to host summer arts workshop

Trained drama instructors will help youth actors ages 8-15 explore acting, singing and dance in a Christian environment during a performing arts workshop on June 21-25 at Webster Bible Church, 675 Holt Road.

The workshop will culminate with “Back to the Beginning,” a musical production that engages kids in the story of creation. Sessions run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registration is $99 per student, plus $85 for each additional sibling. Call 800-927-9083 or visit familylife.org/events for information.