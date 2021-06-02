Pittsford Fine Art highlighting Chili artist

COURTESY OF PITTSFORD FINE ART

Outdoors painter Chris Kolupski, of Chili, is the featured artist for June 2021 at Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St.

Kolupski is a founding member of the artist-run gallery, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays.

A longtime teacher of drawing and painting, Kolupski studied portraiture and figure painting at the Art Students League of New York and Nelson Shank’s Philadelphia painting school, Studio Incaminatti. He founded Boxart Street Atelier in Rochester in 2004, where he taught drawing and painting for almost a decade. He now teaches at Pittsford Fine Art, where his ongoing oil and acrylic classes serve all levels of students in live, online and recorded format.

Kolupski’s love for the outdoors, from the gorges of the Finger Lakes to the red rock of Colorado and Utah, shines through in his natural landscapes. Life in the Finger Lakes magazine took note of Kolupski’s evolving style, noting, “after more than 30 years of perfecting a precise, realistic style, Kolupski is purposefully riding the edge between realism and impressionism.”

“There is nothing like painting roaring waterfalls or sunbaked badlands,” Kolupski said. “Nothing like the swoosh of a hawk slicing through a canyon updraft as I try to capture fleeting effects of light.”

Kolupski won numerous awards, including Best of Show twice in the Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters’ annual show. He was the 2019 quickdraw winner at the Finger Lakes Plein Air Festival and won a Juror’s Award in the 2020 Rochester Art Club annual show. His portrait commissions include local corporate executives and philanthropists.

Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking lot. Visit pittsfordfineart.com or facebook.com/PittsfordFineArt for information.