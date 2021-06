COURTESY OF PAT SCHAFER

The Chili Art Group is exhibiting work at The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St. Caledonia, during the month of June.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. On June 4, the exhibit will be open until 8 p.m. for First Friday.

The Chili Art Group is celebrating its 60th anniversary by showing a variety of art from its membership. The Village Gallery can be contacted at 585-294-3009.