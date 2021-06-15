Image City Gallery holding ‘Black & White Invitational’

COURTESY OF IMAGE CITY PHOTOGRAPHY GALLERY

Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, invited seven photographers to participate in the “Black & White Invitational,” which is on display through July 11.

The exhibit highlights various techniques and subjects by black-and-white photographers Bruno Chalifour, Megan Crandlemire, Don DeLong, Rick Garvia, Pat Luck, Ed Stone and Andrew Wohl.

Michael Tomb and Marcia Zach are in the Neuberger Gallery with "Return to Ecotopia." Joining the gallery for the third and last time as visiting artist is Marie Costanza.

Also exhibiting are guest photographers Dennis Adams, Lisa Cook, Elena Dilai, Michael Shoemaker and d.dargan teska, as well as galley partners Dick Bennett, Tom Kredo, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, Betsy Phillips, John Solberg and Sheridan Vincent.

Image City Gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free; the gallery is handicapped-accessible. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.